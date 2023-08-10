SkyView
Belk store not returning to Richland Mall

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Bad news for Belk store fans.

Since 1998, Belk has held a place at the Richland Mall; however, the store told WIS Thursday it will close its location at the mall.

The store provided a statement to WIS about their decision.

Belk has been proud to serve customers at our Richland Mall store since 1998. As redevelopment plans for the mall move forward, we will be closing our Richland Mall location in early September to focus on our other Columbia stores. We will be offering our customers 65% off Original Price, along with Clearance items running at 75% off Original Price in-store, starting on Friday, August 11, as a way to express our appreciation.

After store closing, we hope to welcome Richland Mall customers to our Columbiana Center or The Village at Sandhill locations. Customers are also able to shop for their favorite products on Belk.com or in the Belk app.

Jessica Rohlik, Belk senior manager and public relations

