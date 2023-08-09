SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

West Columbia police searching for runaway teen

Police said 15-year-old Kacey Kenyatta Isaac ran away from her family near the 3000 block of...
Police said 15-year-old Kacey Kenyatta Isaac ran away from her family near the 3000 block of Sunset Boulevard Thursday.(West Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.

Police said 15-year-old Kacey Kenyatta Isaac ran away from her family near the 3000 block of Sunset Boulevard Thursday.

Isaac was last seen wearing dark leggings, a pink shirt, and a leopard print bonnet.

Isaac was last seen wearing dark leggings, a pink shirt, and a leopard print bonnet.
Isaac was last seen wearing dark leggings, a pink shirt, and a leopard print bonnet. (West Columbia Police Department)

Police describe the teen to be 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighing 170 pounds,

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or through their P3 tips app.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers said the driver was traveling north near mile-mark 26 just before 5 p.m. on August 7...
1 person dies in car crash on I-77 in Richland County
The Richland County Coroner’s Office has named the victim who died after a shooting in Columbia.
Richland County Coroner identifies victim in deadly Columbia shooting
De’Anthony Jones is wanted after a police vehicle went missing from a secure Richland County...
Deputies identify suspect accused of stealing Richland County police SUV
A man has been accused of trafficking fentanyl after a traffic stop arrest near Interstate 20.
Columbia man arrested after Lexington County deputies found nearly 600 pills during traffic stop
Markelle Da’Shaun Rogers
West Columbia man charged in shooting at convenience store parking lot

Latest News

Large officer presence at store
Large officer presence at store
Toxic Forever Chemical lawsuit
Toxic Forever Chemical lawsuit
Murdaugh defeated in Gloria Satterfield's case
Murdaugh defeated in Gloria Satterfield's case
Orangeburg County man John Romack has been charged in a string of thefts in the eastern part of...
Man charged following string of thefts in Orangeburg County