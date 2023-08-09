West Columbia police searching for runaway teen

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.

Police said 15-year-old Kacey Kenyatta Isaac ran away from her family near the 3000 block of Sunset Boulevard Thursday.

Isaac was last seen wearing dark leggings, a pink shirt, and a leopard print bonnet.

Police describe the teen to be 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighing 170 pounds,

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or through their P3 tips app.

