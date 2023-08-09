South Carolina Law Enforcement Division joins I-77 shooting investigation that left two girls shot

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are joining the investigation into an I-77 shooting that left two girls shot in Fairfield County.

SLED was requested by the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) to help with the investigation.

Investigators said deputies responded to what they believed to be a road rage incident on I-77 South between mile markers 48 through 34.

Officials said a family of four was traveling south in a white Nissan Maxima when a dark-colored vehicle, possibly a Mazda with a paper tag and no headlights lights on, began closely following the Maxima.

The driver of the Maxima tapped the brakes and then sped up to get away from the dark-colored vehicle.

Then someone in the dark-colored vehicle opened fire and hit two young girls in the back seat.

Both girls are in stable condition after being taken to a hospital in the area.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office’s Chief Deputy Brad Douglas at (803) 635-4141 or bdouglas@fairfieldsc.com.

