Soda City Live: Healing Hearts Program to Help Children with Grieving

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to a study- One in 10 children will experience the death of a parent or sibling by the age of 18. Prisma Health Children’s Hospital–Midlands is offering Healing Hearts Grief Program for children to offer a safe space for them to process their grief and learn healthy ways to grieve.

Participants attend four classes, that all focus on a specific topic.

Dinner is included at 5:30 p.m. and classes run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Parent and caregiver classes meet concurrently and cover the same topics, enabling continuous grief processing work at home. All programs are free and dinner will be provided.

Classes are held at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital–Midlands, 7 Richland Medical Park Drive.

Upcoming class schedule:

Thursday, Aug. 31

Thursday, Sept. 28

Thursday, Oct. 26

Thursday, Nov. 30

For more information or to register, contact Christy Fink at Christine.Fink@PrismaHealth.org  or at 803-434-5658, or click here for more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

