Soda City Live: Barbie and Ken Themed Adult Back to School Brunch to Help Kids Returning to School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Come on Barbie let’s go party with a purpose!

Live music production company 7Sunday and The Woody on Main are teaming up for an adult-themed back-to-school brunch that celebrates the kids returning to school.

Proceeds from the event will go towards helping children-related programs like Richland County First Steps and I Tutor the Kids.

The event takes place Saturday, August 12th

Ticket information can be found here.

