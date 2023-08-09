SkyView
Soda City Live: Barbie and Ken Themed Adult Back to School Brunch to Help Kids Returning to School

Watch WIS News 10 at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Come on Barbie let’s go party with a purpose!

Live music production company 7Sunday and The Woody on Main are teaming up for an adult-themed back-to-school brunch that celebrates the kids returning to school.

Proceeds from the event will go towards helping children-related programs like Richland County First Steps and I Tutor the Kids.

The event takes place Saturday, August 12th

Ticket information can be found here.

