Sheriff: 2 gun thieves arrested in North Carolina, accused of stealing from Camden sports store

According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), Joshua Adam King (right) and Carlton Javius Fuller (left) will be charged with violence burglary, grand larceny, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a stolen vehicle and criminal conspiracy.(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two gun thieves were arrested in North Carolina and accused of stealing from Freedom First Outfitters in Camden, according to Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan.

Ten handguns were taken from the outdoor sports store on July 14, according to the sheriff’s office. Only five of those guns were recovered, a news release from the office said.

Joshua Adam King, 18, and Carlton Javius Fuller, 23 — who are both from North Carolina — will be charged with burglary, grand larceny, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a stolen vehicle and criminal conspiracy.

The pair are currently in custody in North Carolina for other gun-related offenses.

Another person was arrested in North Carolina at the end of July in connection to the Freedom First Outfitters burglary.

Days after the Freedom First Outfitters was targeted, thieves stole guns from Pawn It Fast on Highway 1 South in Lugoff at around 2 a.m. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive is helping the sheriff’s office investigate this case.

At this time, investigators do not believe the two thefts are related.

