SCDOT announced Sumter bridge to close for maintenance

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) reported a bridge in Sumter will be...
The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) reported a bridge in Sumter will be closed for maintenance.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SUMTER S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) reported a bridge in Sumter will be closed for maintenance.

Officials said the bridge on West Avenue South at Duckford Branch in Sumter County will be closed to thru traffic starting Monday, August 14, for maintenance.

SCDOT administrators expect the repairs to be completed by Saturday, August 26. A detour will be in place for motorists to follow and all other traffic is advised to use the detour plan on West Fulton Street and Camp Mac Boykin Road.

