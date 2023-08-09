Richland School District One pushes back annual football jamboree start time

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District One has decided to push back the start time to Sportsarama by an hour.

The annual football jamboree is starting at a later time due to the high temperatures expected on Saturday, August 12.

The Jamboree is being held at the Stadium at W.J. Keenan High School on 361 Pisgah Church Road, Columbia, SC 29203.

The event consists of four games between Richland One teams and one visiting team.

A pre-game show will begin at 7:15 p.m. and the first game will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

