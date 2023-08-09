SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Perseid meteor shower will peak this weekend

The Perseid meteor shower ends on Sept. 1, which is the meteorological start of the fall season.
The Perseid meteor shower ends on Sept. 1, which is the meteorological start of the fall season.(NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Perseid meteor shower will peak this weekend, making it a special weekend for stargazers.

The crescent moon will be minimally illuminated on Saturday and Sunday, according to Earth Sky.

Officials with the Abrams Planetarium at Michigan State University said dozens of meteors will zoom through the sky per hour.

To get the best looks at this sight, people are advised to find an area with little to no light pollution and hope that it’s a cloud-free day.

People in the Northern Hemisphere will have the best viewing.

The Perseid meteor shower ends on Sept. 1, which is the meteorological start of the fall season.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers said the driver was traveling north near mile-mark 26 just before 5 p.m. on August 7...
1 person dies in car crash on I-77 in Richland County
The Richland County Coroner’s Office has named the victim who died after a shooting in Columbia.
Richland County Coroner identifies victim in deadly Columbia shooting
De’Anthony Jones is wanted after a police vehicle went missing from a secure Richland County...
Deputies identify suspect accused of stealing Richland County police SUV
A man has been accused of trafficking fentanyl after a traffic stop arrest near Interstate 20.
Columbia man arrested after Lexington County deputies found nearly 600 pills during traffic stop
Markelle Da’Shaun Rogers
West Columbia man charged in shooting at convenience store parking lot

Latest News

Rescuers say they are still searching for bodies.
Fire in French holiday home for disabled kills at least 9 people with 2 more feared dead
Hurricane Dora is boosting wildfires in parts of Hawaii, forcing evacuations. (Source: Jayson...
RAW: Wildfire in Hawaii fueled by hurricane winds
Smoke blows across the slope of Haleakala volcano on Maui, Hawaii, as a fire burns in Maui's...
Wildfire destroys much of Hawaii community as people flee into water to escape flames
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Early Thursday storms follow a nice Wednesday