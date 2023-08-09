SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

North Carolina man, woman accused of removing children from Lexington County foster home

Joyce Ann Branch (left) and David Eugene Ritchey (right) are charged with two counts of...
Joyce Ann Branch (left) and David Eugene Ritchey (right) are charged with two counts of custodial interference.(Buncombe County Detention Center)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man and woman from Asheville, North Carolina, traveled on Aug. 2 to a foster home in the Columbia area to remove their children, according to arrest warrants from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD).

Joyce Ann Branch, 47, and David Eugene Ritchey, 48, are charged with two counts of custodial interference.

According to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon, the children — a 15-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl — were in the North Carolina foster care system, but were placed in the Lexington County home through the Interstate Compact on the Placement of Children.

Koon said Branch and Ritchey “concealed and transported the children to North Carolina, where they hid the children from legal guardians and law enforcement.”

LCSD said the pair gave false statements about where the children were to both the foster parents and law enforcement.

According to officials, law enforcement agencies in the Asheville area and the U.S. Marshals Service found the children on Aug. 5 and Branch and Ritchey were taken into custody.

Arrest warrants stated law enforcement used Branch’s cell phone data to find their location.

Branch and Ritchey are being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center while they wait for extradition to South Carolina.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers said the driver was traveling north near mile-mark 26 just before 5 p.m. on August 7...
1 person dies in car crash on I-77 in Richland County
The Richland County Coroner’s Office has named the victim who died after a shooting in Columbia.
Richland County Coroner identifies victim in deadly Columbia shooting
De’Anthony Jones is wanted after a police vehicle went missing from a secure Richland County...
Deputies identify suspect accused of stealing Richland County police SUV
A man has been accused of trafficking fentanyl after a traffic stop arrest near Interstate 20.
Columbia man arrested after Lexington County deputies found nearly 600 pills during traffic stop
Markelle Da’Shaun Rogers
West Columbia man charged in shooting at convenience store parking lot

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Early Thursday storms follow a nice Wednesday
Fire officers said no people were injured after a house fire in Hopkins.
Columbia crews battled house fire in Hopkins
CPD said investigators will review surveillance video to help the case.
Columbia police investigate shooting that left 1 person hurt
Beyoncé is bringing the Renaissance Tour to Charlotte on Wednesday night.
Road closures announced ahead of Beyoncé concert in uptown Charlotte