NFL veteran charged with stealing vehicle, possession of drugs after Charlotte arrest

Bashaud Breeland was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail this week.
Records show he was released within hours of being arrested after posting a $30,000 bond.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A former Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs is facing several charges after he was found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle and firearms, as well as illegal drugs earlier this week.

Bashaud Breeland, a cornerback who has played eight seasons in the NFL, was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail early Tuesday, records revealed.

Jail records show is facing a list of charges, including the following offenses:

  • Possession of a stolen motor vehicle
  • Altering serial numbers
  • Altering a title
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
  • Possession of a stolen firearm

A police report associated with his arrest revealed he was in possession of a stolen Mercedes-Benz SUV, multiple guns, including two AR-15s and two AK-47s.

Police seized the vehicle and weapons along with more than five pounds of marijuana, 62 grams of suspected mushrooms and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop along North Graham Street on Monday afternoon.

Records show he was released within hours of being arrested after posting a $30,000 bond.

Breeland is a native of Allendale, S.C., and played college football at Clemson before being drafted by Washington in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft.

In 2018, Breeland agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal with the Panthers, but later had the deal nullified shortly after due to a failed physical, reports said. He never played for Carolina.

He has not played in the NFL since 2021 when he was with the Minnesota Vikings. He remains a free agent.

Across his eight seasons in the league, Breeland recorded 439 tackles and 16 interceptions.

