Man charged following string of thefts in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg County man has been charged in a string of thefts in the eastern part of Orangeburg County.

John Romack, 22, has been charged with receiving stolen goods of more than $10,000, grand larceny, third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen goods of less than $2,000 with enhancement, and petit larceny of $2,000 or less with enhancement.

Investigators said Romack is being charged with thefts in Orangeburg County that happened when an underground cable winch was taken from a Holly Hill business on May 3.

“These charges are connected to several burglaries or thefts in the Holly Hill area, and he’s also facing charges in Berkeley County,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Also, Romack was caught on camera taking $300 in lumber from a Bowman business.

A Chevrolet truck, a generator, welding equipment, and other items were taken from a Holly Hill business on May 21.

According to an arrest warrant, multiple stolen items were found after deputies acted upon a search warrant on Old State Road in Holly Hill.

“We have recovered an extensive list of items that are in the process of going back to their legal owners,” said Orangeburg County Sheriff Ravenell.

