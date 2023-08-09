SkyView
Large police presence at Lexington County Walmart

Multiple law enforcement officers are surrounding a Lexington County Walmart at 1780 South Lake...
Multiple law enforcement officers are surrounding a Lexington County Walmart at 1780 South Lake Drive.(Thomas Morgan)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple law enforcement officers are surrounding a Lexington County Walmart at 1780 South Lake Drive.

WIS News 10 has a crew at the scene where they witnessed a person being loaded into an ambulance.

WIS is at the scene where they witnessed a person being loaded onto an ambulance.
WIS is at the scene where they witnessed a person being loaded onto an ambulance.(Thomas Morgan)

WIS News 10 reached out to multiple law enforcement agencies about the situation, however, no information has been given at this time.

This is a developing story, check back here for details.

