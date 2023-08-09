Large police presence at Lexington County Walmart

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple law enforcement officers are surrounding a Lexington County Walmart at 1780 South Lake Drive.

WIS News 10 has a crew at the scene where they witnessed a person being loaded into an ambulance.

WIS is at the scene where they witnessed a person being loaded onto an ambulance. (Thomas Morgan)

WIS News 10 reached out to multiple law enforcement agencies about the situation, however, no information has been given at this time.

This is a developing story, check back here for details.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.