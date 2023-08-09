FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Early Thursday storms follow a nice Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunshine wins out again for our Wednesday, but we are looking ahead to Thursday morning storm potential!

First Alert Headlines

- Drier weather holds again for our Wednesday, as highs still push to the mid-90s

- Tomorrow will be a First Alert Weather Day due to a morning burst of storm activity into the Midlands!

- Humidity pushes back up for Thursday as well in general, towards our upcoming weekend.

- Our pattern remains somewhat unsettled into the weekend as highs push back to the upper 90s with humidity holding.

First Alert Summary

Good morning my friends! Drier air will filter into our region again today, as rain chances stay away with highs to the lower mid-90s.

Tomorrow will be a First Alert Weather Day due to a morning burst of storm activity into the Midlands! Please be cautious for Thursday.

By the end of the week, our pattern stays generally unsettled, with isolated showers and storms projected for Friday, with more weekend heat.

Spotty storm chances will try to hold together for our weekend forecast as well with heat index values pushing into the triple digits.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny skies. Not as humid into the day. Highs in the mid-90s.

First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Isolated showers and storms into the morning, with partly cloudy skies otherwise. Highs in the low mid-90s.

Friday: Some breaks of sun with a few showers and storms into the early afternoon. Highs in the low mid-90s.

Saturday: Breaks of sunshine with a chance for a few stray storms. Very hot. Highs nearing 97 degrees.

Sunday: Breaks of sunshine with a chance for a few stray storms. Very hot. Highs into the upper 90s.

