DSS sets Deadline to verify information for P-EBT cards in S.C.

Families have a hard deadline to verify their information to qualify for P-EBT cards in South Carolina.(WAFF)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Families have a hard deadline to verify their information to qualify for P-EBT cards in South Carolina.

South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) is asking families to verify their mailing address by Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. through [dss.sc.gov]the DSS website.

About 1,200 South Carolinians have already reported stolen benefits, totaling about $500,000, according to DSS.

People who believe they did, too, between Oct. 1 of last year and mid-June of this year, but have not yet reported this loss have until Friday at 5 p.m. to do that through [dss.sc.gov]the DSS website.

“It’s important to know that until the federal government acted, there was not a mechanism to replace those stolen benefits,” Ragley said.

“We collect these addresses from school districts and the Department of Education, and we know that sometimes people move or they relocate or have a change or address, but they don’t always update it with their local school or their school district,” Ragley said.

“It really only takes a few minutes to make sure that the correct address is on there, and that really will save headaches for parents and caregivers when those cards start rolling out around mid-September,” Ragley said.

Families unsure if their children qualified for free or reduced-price meals last school year, and are therefore eligible for a P-EBT card, should contact their school district to find out.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

