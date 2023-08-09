Columbia police investigate shooting that left 1 person hurt

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia police are investigating a shooting that happened at the 7600 block of Richard Street just after midnight Tuesday.

According to Columbia Police Department (CPD), the male victim’s injuries are not life threatening.

CPD said investigators will review surveillance video to help the case.

#ColumbiaPDSC officers continue to investigate a shooting incident that happened just after midnight at the 7600 block of Richard St. Male victim thankfully did not receive a life threatening injury. Investigators will review surveillance video to aid the case. pic.twitter.com/mCDE0KLh8J — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 8, 2023

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.