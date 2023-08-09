SkyView
Columbia police investigate shooting that left 1 person hurt

CPD said investigators will review surveillance video to help the case.
CPD said investigators will review surveillance video to help the case.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia police are investigating a shooting that happened at the 7600 block of Richard Street just after midnight Tuesday.

According to Columbia Police Department (CPD), the male victim’s injuries are not life threatening.

CPD said investigators will review surveillance video to help the case.

