Columbia crews battled house fire in Hopkins

Crews battled house fire in Hopkins Tuesday night.
Fire officers said no people were injured after a house fire in Hopkins.(Columbia-Richland Fire Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fire officers said no people were injured after a house fire in Hopkins.

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department reported first team shift responded to a fire on Air Base Road in Hopkins around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Officials said all people in the home made it out safely, detectives investigated the property and determined the fire caused significant damage.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by officials.

