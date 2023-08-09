Columbia crews battled house fire in Hopkins

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fire officers said no people were injured after a house fire in Hopkins.

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department reported first team shift responded to a fire on Air Base Road in Hopkins around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Officials said all people in the home made it out safely, detectives investigated the property and determined the fire caused significant damage.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by officials.

