Beyoncé set to put on show at Bank of America Stadium tonight

The music megastar’s concert in the Queen City has been highly anticipated.
Beyoncé will take the stage Wednesday night in uptown Charlotte.
By Faith Alford
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a day the Bey-Hive has been waiting for in the Queen City. Tonight, Beyoncé will perform at Bank of America Stadium in Uptown!

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with the concert set to start at 8.

The music megastar’s concert in Uptown has been highly anticipated.

Fans have been buzzing for months about the concert, and now that it’s finally here, tickets and hotels have sold out for days.

Before the show gets underway though, there are some things to keep in mind.

For one, fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid long lines, and must have mobile tickets.

They also must cooperate with the stadium’s clear-bag policy.

Road closures will also affect the Uptown area on Wednesday, with some set to be shut down this morning.

