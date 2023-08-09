5th Annual Let’s Get Loud Battle of the Bands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The fifth annual Let’s Get Loud: Battle of the Bands event is happening this Friday.

This year, raising funds and community support for the Fisher House of Columbia.

This family-friendly event brings the community together by allowing local bands to compete for a cash prize presented to the Crowd’s Choice winner.

Host, Troy Fite and Tammy Finney, chief community relations and engagement public affairs officer at the Columbia V-A stopped by Midday to talk about the impact this event has on supporting local veterans.

Let’s Get Loud: Battle of the Bands is a rain-or-shine event held at Icehouse Amphitheater, Friday, Aug. 11.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

