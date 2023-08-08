SkyView
Woman finds snake in toilet, takes 2+ days to remove

By Shelby Slaughter and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – It took three visits over two days to remove a snake that was living inside a toilet in Arizona.

It was a shocking discovery when the homeowner saw the Coachwhip emerge from her toilet.

While rare, the owner said these things can happen. It’s possible for snakes to find their way into vaults in septic systems and even be flushed from other homes.

Video of Rattlesnake Solutions removing the snake from the toilet shows it wasn’t too happy to be leaving its new home.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

