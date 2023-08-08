SkyView
West Columbia man charged in shooting at convenience store parking lot

Markelle Da’Shaun Rogers
Markelle Da’Shaun Rogers(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A West Columbia man faces attempted murder charges in a shooting at a convenience store parking lot.

Lexington County deputies arrested Markelle Da’Shaun Rogers, 23, who is accused of shooting at a car full of people after a fight at the store in the 200 block of Longs Pond Road on Aug. 3.

According to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon, Rogers fired multiple shots after two women inside the car with him got out to fight people in the other car.

Koon said the fight started when the victims claimed they were blocked in by the car Rogers was in at a gas pump.

Koon added Rogers shot at the victims’ car — which was hit by multiple rounds — as the one he was in drove away.

Lexington County investigators received help from the U.S. Marshals Service to arrest Rogers on Monday.

Arrest warrants state he is charged with three counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm at a vehicle and one count of possession of a weapon during violent crime.

He is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

