VIDEO: Former ECU football player sues Greenville police for excessive force during 2022 traffic stop

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former East Carolina University football player has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Greenville after he said officers used excessive force against him during a traffic stop last year.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday morning by Atwater Law PLLC on behalf of Demarcus Fox.

It says five police officers used “excessive force” against Fox, who was 39 years old at the time, during a traffic stop on October 7, 2022.

Eyewitness video provided by Atwater Law PLLC showing the arrest of Demarcus Fox

The lawsuit says the stop happened at Fox’s home on 110 Fairwood Lane in Greenville.

It alleges that leading up to the traffic stop, officers “were looking for a reason to justify stopping” Fox, and were heard on police radios saying he was “still obeying all traffic laws.”

Despite wearing body cameras, the suit claims the officers either didn’t activate theirs during the traffic stop or that they intentionally covered their lenses at various points.

The lawsuit alleges that, when Fox was pulled over, police approached him with guns pointed at him, “yelling profanities” and telling him to get out of his vehicle.

It says he followed their instructions, putting both hands up and communicating that he would comply.

In the filing, it says Officer Keith Knox, pulled Fox’s dreadlocks so hard that some of them were torn off.

Knox and other officers are accused of applying excessive force against Fox by pushing and pulling him in multiple directions, placing a knee on his neck, as well as punching, kicking, and kneeing him. The suit also alleges they ground his face into the ground.

Fox cried out that it wasn’t necessary to punch him in the face, according to the filing.

Attorneys provided an eyewitness recording of the arrest that shows Fox with his hands up in the cab of his SUV. He is then pulled from the vehicle and hit by at least one officer as they arrest him.

The lawsuit claims the witness who stood by and recorded a video was later “harassed by City of Greenville police officers” and asked to delete the video.

Fox was arrested and charged with fleeing/eluding arrest and resisting a public officer in connection to the stop.

Those charges were later dropped this January.

The suit asks for the officers involved to be disciplined and for an investigation into their actions. They were named as Keith Knox, Brice Wordsworth, Justin White, Kurt Puerto, and Justin Wooten.

It also asks for more than $1 million in damages.

In a statement, the city said it takes public safety very seriously, and the police department works diligently to keep the community safe. “It should be noted that the video includes only a portion of the events from that evening” the statement read. “While we do not discuss specifics of pending litigation, the city will vigorously defend this lawsuit and is eagerly anticipating the chance to provide all of the details of what occurred to the court.”

You can read the entire lawsuit here.

