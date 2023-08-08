Town of Batesburg-Leesville residents under boil water advisory after water main break

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Town of Lexington said a water main break has led to a boil water advisory in a Midlands town.

City officials said a water main break on Anchorage Lane in the Town of Batesburg-Leesville at 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8 has led to boil water advisory.

Crews are at the scene making repairs throughout the afternoon said administrators, all residents will be under a 48-hour boil-water advisory once water service is restored.

