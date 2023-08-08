SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Tampa mayor makes $1.1 million cocaine catch while fishing with family in Florida Keys

The office of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said she caught 70 pounds of cocaine while fishing in the...
The office of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said she caught 70 pounds of cocaine while fishing in the Florida Keys.(Source: Jane Castor via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The office of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said she and her family hauled in 70 pounds of cocaine while fishing in the Florida Keys last month.

Authorities said the drugs are worth approximately $1.1 million.

The U.S. Border Patrol said the catch happened about an hour from Key West on July 23.

The office of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said she caught 70 pounds of cocaine while fishing in the...
The office of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said she caught 70 pounds of cocaine while fishing in the Florida Keys.(Source: U.S. Border Patrol via CNN)

Castor’s team said the family contacted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Border Patrol agents took the drugs.

This isn’t Castor’s first time bringing in evidence, since she spent three decades working for the Tampa Police Department, including six years as the police chief.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire officers with the Columbia-Richland Fire Department (CRFD) said crews from the Newberry...
First Alert Traffic: One lane opens after semi-truck fire caused hours-long closures on I-26
Several school districts in the Midlands announced early dismissals and cancellations of after...
Multiple Midlands schools dismiss early, cancel after-school activities due to potential severe weather
Renee Perry is accused of hitting a deputy while leading deputies on a car chase.
Deputy sent to hospital after being hit by woman who ran red light
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Storms Remain Possible Later Today
A man has been accused of trafficking fentanyl after a traffic stop arrest near Interstate 20.
Columbia man arrested after Lexington County deputies found nearly 600 pills during traffic stop

Latest News

A father has to prove his innocence after a day care worker mistook a baby's birthmarks for...
Family investigated after day care mistakes baby’s birthmarks for bruises
A father has to prove he is not abusing his infant daughter after a day care worker reported...
Family investigated after day care mistakes baby's birthmarks for bruises
A lottery player in California won $500 on a scratch-off ticket and another $1 million when...
Lottery player turns $500 win into $1 million jackpot: ‘I decided to go all in’
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
$1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot is third-largest in US history
Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell suddenly passed away on Monday.
‘Heavy hearts’: Condolences flood social media following Dillon County sheriff’s unexpected death