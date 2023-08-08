Soda City Live: Local AAU Taekwondo Team Brings Home Five Metals in National Championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Students from a local A-A-U Taekwondo team traveled to a National Taekwondo Championship in Florida and brought back 5 souvenirs!

Students, Gracey and Tyler show off their metal-winning moves!

For more on the University of Personal Fitness, Click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.