Soda City Live: Driver’s License Reinstatement and Services Clinic

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Driving is a privilege, and sometimes we don’t realize just how much of a privilege it is until we lose that privilege.

If your license has been suspended and you need to reinstate it.

This weekend there will be a clinic to help give you a second chance on the road through advice, resources, and other services.

