Soda City Live: Driver’s License Reinstatement and Services Clinic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Driving is a privilege, and sometimes we don’t realize just how much of a privilege it is until we lose that privilege.

If your license has been suspended and you need to reinstate it.

This weekend there will be a clinic to help give you a second chance on the road through advice, resources, and other services.

City of Columbia Partnering with Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office and Richland County Public Defenders to hold Driver’s License Clinic (City of Columbia, Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office and Richland County Public Defenders)

