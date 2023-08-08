SkyView
Soda City Live: Back-to-School Bash with clothing give-away

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As more schools get ready for the return from the summer break, there are still opportunities to collect needed supplies as the kids get adjusted to those new schedules.

Living Faith Christian Center is gearing up to host back to school bash complete with food, games, and a clothing giveaway.

