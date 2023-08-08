Richland County Sheriff’s Department and training academy policies give broad discretion to officers on car chases

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The consequences of car chases in Richland County have added up this summer.

Five high-profile chases and the resulting crashes have left three people dead, a deputy hospitalized, and two homes damaged. Deputies are given broad discretion on when they begin and end.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department provided WIS its 17-page vehicle pursuit policy.

It reads in part:

The decision to initiate pursuit should be based on the pursuing officer’s conclusion that the immediate danger to the public created by the pursuit is less than the immediate or potential danger to the public should the suspect remain at large.

The deputy must also consider the seriousness, the surrounding environment/people, and the tools at the officer’s disposal.

The chase which resulted in the hospitalized deputy began when the driver was seen speeding.

The two chases which resulted in damaged homes were started over stolen cars.

The crash which left two people dead was started over a stolen car.

The cause of the final chase is unclear.

The policy also reads:

Deputies and controlling pursuit supervisors must always balance the need for immediate apprehension with the danger created by the pursuit. When the need for apprehension does not outweigh the danger created by the pursuit then the pursuit shall be terminated.

A spokesperson for RCSD told WIS there was no one available on Monday to discuss the policy.

S.C. Criminal Justice Academy Director Jackie Swindler said the academy does provide education on driving, but agencies do have their own policies.

“The police officer driving that vehicle has to make a lot of decisions as to whether I need to engage in this pursuit or not,” he said.

The CJA provided WIS with its “model” policy. It largely lines up with RCSD on its rules for starting and stopping chases.

Swindler said he has seen a number of high-profile crashes across the state.

“Damned if you do, damned if you don’t. You don’t know sometimes what you don’t know, but you are trying to protect people, save lives, but you have to weigh if the ends are worth justifying the means. It’s a tough situation to call, but say you did thwart something and you go wow I’m glad I did stop this person,” he said.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.