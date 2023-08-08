Richland County Coroner identifies victim in deadly Columbia shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office has named the victim who died due to a homicide in Columbia Saturday morning.

Richland County coroner Naida Ruther has identified Mallory K. Nelson, 26, who died after a shooting that happened around 4:30 a.m. on August 5, on the 300 block of Zimalcrest Drive.

“We will continue working with the Columbia Police Department to fully investigate this homicide.” Coroner Rutherford states.

