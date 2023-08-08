Residents to vote on $7.5M referendum in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - This Tuesday, the taxpayers of Saluda County will decide on a $7.5 million referendum to expand their public safety.

If passed by vote, property taxes could increase by less than 1% to pay for capital projects across Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the Sheriff’s Office, and the incoming detention center.

“The longer we wait, the more expensive it’ll be,” said County Chairman Jim Moore who believes the Public Safety Referendum is necessary. “I hate it. I don’t like raising taxes. But you can’t have services unless you pay for them.”

According to the council, the referendum could afford $7.5 million for a stand-alone EMS headquarter with administrative office space, bedrooms, and three garage bays for their ambulances.

This is a step up from the nursing home basement EMS has been housed in since the county took over its services in the early 2000s. According to Moore, the nursing home does not have enough space to house the county’s ambulances.

Moreover, the proposed referendum could cover the expansion of the sheriff’s office’s investigative unit which is currently housed in a portable classroom.

Moore tells WIS that the evidence room is overflowing while investigators lack the necessary office space to conduct interviews, do their work, and train.

“I don’t want to be misquoted. That doesn’t mean we’re building Taj Mahal places. No. We are building a bare minimum, what we can get by with,” continued Moore in his office.

The chairman goes on to say that up to $200K from the proposed referendum could go towards an incoming detention center that has already raised $4 million following a referendum in 2018.

“We don’t take this lightly. I would not [raise taxes] unless we have to. We’re at the point now where we’ve got to do something. To wait any longer would mean more expense… Our sheriff is busting at the seams. Our EMS, who’s living in a basement, is busting at the seams,” concluded Moore.

If the referendum passes on Tuesday, the property tax increase will be in effect for 20 years.

If the referendum fails, the sheriff’s office won’t get its expansion and the EMS headquarters will have to scale down considerably.

It’s worth noting, WIS could not find anyone who opposed the public safety project, but instead, the idea that property taxes could rise.

The Saluda County ballot boxes are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in respective precincts.

