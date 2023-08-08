1 person dies in car crash on I-77 in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reported one person died after a crash on I-77.

Troopers said the driver was traveling north near mile-mark 26 just before 5 p.m. on August 7 when they driver ran off the road and hit a tree.

The coroner’s office hasn’t identified the driver, who died as a result of the crash.

SCHP continues to investigate the case.

