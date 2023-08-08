Lexington County man accused of making bomb threats to law enforcement agencies

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -A Lexington County man was charged after officials said he called in a bomb threat to multiple law enforcement agencies.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents said 37-year-old Jason Ryan Jones called the SLED Operations Desk and said he would plant a bomb at the Fountain Inn Police Department.

According to an arrest warrant, Jones stated, “What do I gotta do to get your attention, I’m going to plant a bomb... I’m going to plant a f**king bomb at Fountain Inn PD and Simpsonville and Greenville. Greenville, Simpsonville, Fountain Inn... all of them, you better start fucking listening”.

Jones was charged with three counts of bomb threats on Monday, July 24, 2023.

He was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.

