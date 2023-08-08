SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Investigation underway after skeletal remains found in woods in Greenville

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a death investigation is underway after a decomposed body was found Tuesday morning.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a death investigation is underway after a decomposed body was found Tuesday morning.

Deputies said a call came in at 8:40 a.m. for a body, which was mainly skeletal remains, was found behind a business located on West Blue Ridge Drive by employees marking wetlands.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is waiting to complete an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.

This is all the information we have at this time.

Stay tuned for further details.

MORE NEWS: American Red Cross assisting multiple Upstate families after storms

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire officers with the Columbia-Richland Fire Department (CRFD) said crews from the Newberry...
First Alert Traffic: One lane opens after semi-truck fire caused hours-long closures on I-26
Several school districts in the Midlands announced early dismissals and cancellations of after...
Multiple Midlands schools dismiss early, cancel after-school activities due to potential severe weather
Renee Perry is accused of hitting a deputy while leading deputies on a car chase.
Deputy sent to hospital after being hit by woman who ran red light
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Storms Remain Possible Later Today
A man has been accused of trafficking fentanyl after a traffic stop arrest near Interstate 20.
Columbia man arrested after Lexington County deputies found nearly 600 pills during traffic stop

Latest News

Officer Matthew Hare with the Easley Police Department was killed in the line of duty on August...
Fallen Easley Officer Matthew Hare laid to rest
Evan Kinley, 15, was killed during a severe storm in Anderson on Monday night.
15-year-old killed by falling tree during severe storms in Anderson
Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell suddenly passed away on Monday.
‘Heavy hearts’: Condolences flood social media following Dillon County sheriff’s unexpected death
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
No arrests yet in Montgomery Riverfront brawl; Tuesday news conference called
Officials with the Town of Lexington said a water main break has led to a boil water advisory...
Town of Batesburg-Leesville residents under boil water advisory after water main break