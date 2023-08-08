‘Heavy hearts’: Condolences flood social media following Dillon County sheriff’s unexpected death

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An overwhelming show of support and love flooded social media on Tuesday after many learned of Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell’s death.

Pernell died on Monday at his home, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

Law enforcement agencies in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, along with lawmakers, offered their condolences on the sheriff’s sudden passing.

“Adequate words do not exist to convey my feelings about the loss of my friend and fellow sheriff. His love for Dillon County was unrivaled. That love is what made him such a phenomenal sheriff,” Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace wrote.

“Sheriff Douglas ‘Humbunny’ Pernell was a true leader who was devoted to serving Dillon County. I enjoyed working with him and seeing his selfless commitment to his community,” wrote Congressman Russell Fry.

Pernell’s body left the Grand Strand Medical Center on Tuesday morning following an autopsy and was escorted back to Dillon County. His cause of death has not been released.

Below is the outpouring of support seen for Pernell’s family and the Dillon County community:

It is with heavy hearts we announce the unexpected passing of our Sheriff, Douglas Pernell. Please keep the family of... Posted by Dillon County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 7, 2023

We at the City of Dillon Police Department are saddened to hear of the tragic loss of our beloved Sheriff Douglas... Posted by Dillon Police Department on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

On behalf of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, we offer our sincere condolences to the family, friends, citizens, and... Posted by Robeson County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 7, 2023

Please join us in prayer for Sheriff Pernell’s family, his deputies & staff, and our entire county. Our sincere condolences go out to all. Rest easy Sheriff, we’ll hold the line. Posted by Latta Police Department on Monday, August 7, 2023

Sheriff McNeil and the entire Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office would like to offer our deepest condolences to the... Posted by Marlboro County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 7, 2023

Our hearts are with the family of Sheriff Douglas Pernell and the staff of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office as we mourn his passing. Posted by City of Florence Police Department on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Sheriff Carter Weaver and the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office send condolences to the Dillon County Sheriff's Office and the family of Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Posted by Georgetown County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Adequate words do not exist to convey my feelings about the loss of my friend and fellow sheriff. His love for Dillon... Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office-South Carolina on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

The Hartsville Police Department SC offers our sincere condolences to the family, friends, citizens, and staff of Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell in his unexpected passing. Dillon County Sheriff's Office Posted by Hartsville Police Department SC on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

The Mullins Police Department sends our condolences to the Pernell’s family and the Dillion County Sheriff’s Office. Rest in peace Sheriff. Posted by Mullins Police Department on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Chief Kevin Miller and the officers of the Bennettsville Police Department would like to offer our sincere condolences... Posted by Bennettsville Police Department on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson asks that everyone please be in prayer for the Douglas family, the Dillon... Posted by Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Sheriff Phillip Thompson would to offer our sincere condolences to the family of Sheriff Douglas Pernell and the Dillon... Posted by Horry County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Sheriff James Hudson Jr along with the Darlington County Sheriff’s office, offers our sincere condolences to the family... Posted by Darlington County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Chief Wuchenich and USCPD offer our sincerest condolences to the men and women of the Dillon County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Pernell’s family and friends, and the entire community impacted by his unexpected passing. May you find some peace during this tragic time. 💔 pic.twitter.com/1DyLgpmBqq — USC Police (@USCPD) August 8, 2023

@SheriffCrenshaw, and the women and men of @oconeelaw, extend our thoughts and prayers today to the family, friends, and the Deputies and employees of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, upon the news of the passing of Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Remember them today! pic.twitter.com/l5r9ifke06 — Oconee County Sheriff’s Office (SC) (@oconeelaw) August 8, 2023

