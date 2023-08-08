FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry & hot conditions take command today!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunshine and drier conditions work to take over our weather situation for today and tomorrow.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Headlines

- Drier weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday, but highs will still push to the mid-90s

- Humidity pushes back up for Thursday, towards our upcoming weekend.

- The increase in available moisture with help result in isolated storm chances returning on Thursday as well.

- Our pattern remains generally unsettled after Thursday as well.

First Alert Summary

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Good morning my friends! Drier air will filter into our region today, as rain chances drop off, but temps will still get hot.

WIS (WIS)

Our pattern will be calmer through Wednesday as well! Today and tomorrow will be less humid, but still hot with highs in the low to mid 90s.

WIS (WIS)

By the end of the week, our pattern turns unsettled again, with isolated showers and storms projected for Thursday and Friday.

Spotty storm chances will try to hold together for our weekend forecast.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Mainly sunny skies, breezy and hot. High temperatures in the mid-90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Not as humid into the day. Highs in the mid-90s.

Thursday: Isolated showers and storms into the day, with partly cloudy skies otherwise. Highs in the low mid-90s.

Friday: Some breaks of sun with a few showers and storms into the afternoon. Highs in the low mid-90s.

Saturday: Breaks of sunshine with a chance for a few stray storms. Highs in the mid-90s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.