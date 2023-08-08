FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Low humidity Wednesday & breezy winds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunshine holds on tomorrow, lower humidity and breezy winds too!

First Alert Headlines

- High temps are in the mid 90s with dry air in place and breezy winds gusting up to 15 to 20mph.

- Humidity pushes back up for Thursday, which brings a chance of showers and storms to 40%.

- Friday we have a 40% chance of rain and storms as well with plenty of humidity and highs in the low to mid 90s.

- We have partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers and storms for Saturday and Sunday.

- Fall pollen has begun! Weeds and grasses are high right now!

First Alert Summary

Skies are mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the low 70s. Skies will actually clear up as the night progresses.

Wednesday will be warm and breezy with gusts up to around 15 to 20mph. Expect highs near 94 with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Dry air behind a cold front that passed through on Monday is giving us the relief from the humidity.

The humidity returns in full force Thursday. We have a 40% chance of rain and storms as a low arrives from the west. Highs are in the low 90s.

Friday is very similar with another 40% chance of rain and storms. Highs are in the low 90s with mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday and Sunday we are heating up with mid 90s and a lower chance of afternoon storms, near 20%.

Grass and Weeds pollen is up to high levels for the area. The winds are helping spread it around.

In the tropics, things are quiet.

First Alert Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies and breezy. Not as humid. Highs in the mid-90s.

Thursday: Few showers and storms (40%), with partly cloudy skies otherwise. Highs in the low mid-90s.

Friday: Some breaks of sun with a few showers and storms into the afternoon (40%). Highs in the low mid-90s.

Saturday: Breaks of sunshine with a chance for a few stray storms (20%). Highs in the mid-90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s with a 20% chance of some afternoon storms.

