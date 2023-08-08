SkyView
Dorchester County school gets attention for its role in history

Rosenwald Schools helped educate Black students in segregated South. Could a national park follow?
The Rosenwald School in St. George was one of thousands across the south that educated black children during segregation.
By Patrick Phillips, Jeffrey Collins, Ann McGill and Molly McBride
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - A part of history in St. George that many people were never aware of is getting some overdue attention after a massive restoration effort.

The Rosenwald School in St. George was one of thousands across the south that educated black children during segregation.

The building in upper Dorchester County has been restored and dignitaries are visiting Tuesday to recognize the important role it played in educating black people in the Lowcountry.

It was in schools like the Dorchester County site, and nearly 5,000 others built in the American South a century ago, that Black students largely ignored by whites in power gained an educational foundation through the generosity of a Jewish businessman who could soon be memorialized with a national park.

They are now called Rosenwald Schools in honor of Julius Rosenwald, a part-owner and eventual president of Sears, Roebuck and Co., who teamed up with African American educator and leader Booker T. Washington to create the program to share the expenses of schools for Black children with the community.

Ralph James attended first and second grade at the school and now serves as chairman of the group responsible for restoring the school to repair a caved ceiling, decayed floor and chipped, peeling walls.

“It’s a center of hope. It’s a center of encouragement,” James said. “It inspired us in spite of the odds and challenges we faced.”

The 76-year-old retired municipal judge has made it his life’s goal to restore his old school.

“Education has always been the key to success. Julius Rosenwald gave us that key,” James said.

In the past decade, James has secured more than $2 million in grants, money from the state and gifts from corporations and others.

Gov. Henry McMaster is scheduled to visit the school Tuesday as it hosts a meeting for electric cooperatives. A grand opening is planned for September.

