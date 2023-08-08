SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Deputies find nearly 90 pounds of cocaine hidden in semitruck; driver arrested

A truck diver has been arrested after authorities found him with nearly 90 pounds of cocaine. (Source: KOLN)
By Abigail Carrera and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Authorities in Nebraska say a man has been arrested after they found him with pounds of drugs in his truck.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found nearly 90 pounds of cocaine and $84,000 when they searched a semitruck being driven by 63-year-old Arailde Matos.

Authorities said they pulled the truck over on Interstate 80 Thursday afternoon after they spotted it crossing the white shoulder line multiple times.

Deputies said they searched the semi and found 42 pounds of cocaine in a taped-up box along with 46 pounds of cocaine in a toolbox during the traffic stop. They also reported finding $84,352 in cash that was wrapped in cellophane.

The sheriff’s office said Matos was arrested and cited for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, a drug tax violation and possession of money in violation of a state statute.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire officers with the Columbia-Richland Fire Department (CRFD) said crews from the Newberry...
First Alert Traffic: One lane opens after semi-truck fire caused hours-long closures on I-26
Several school districts in the Midlands announced early dismissals and cancellations of after...
Multiple Midlands schools dismiss early, cancel after-school activities due to potential severe weather
Renee Perry is accused of hitting a deputy while leading deputies on a car chase.
Deputy sent to hospital after being hit by woman who ran red light
A man has been accused of trafficking fentanyl after a traffic stop arrest near Interstate 20.
Columbia man arrested after Lexington County deputies found nearly 600 pills during traffic stop
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Storms Remain Possible Later Today

Latest News

FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July...
Tory Lanez gets 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
This photo posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, shows astronauts,...
Astronauts get first look at the spacecraft that will fly them around the moon
Actress Sandra Bullock leaves a taping of "The Late Show with David Letterman" in New York,...
Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner Bryan Randall dies at 57, reports say
The new school year means new students, new teachers, and now, for South Carolina schools, a...
S.C. schools can now have supply of overdose-reversal drugs under new law
Deputy-involved car chase ends in crash
Deputy-involved car chase ends in crash