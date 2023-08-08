SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Depuites search for suspect accused of stealing Richland County police SUV

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect is wanted after a police vehicle went missing from a secure Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) training facility.

Deputies said on Saturday, August 5, a suspect entered a secure RCSD training facility and stole a 2015 Ford Expedition marked with law enforcement decals that has lights, sirens, and a police radio. Officials add the missing vehicle has a South Carolina license plate of CG82626.

According to a press release, the suspect or suspects rammed the facility gate with another vehicle before stealing the Expedition.

Officials said one suspect is believed to be a black male between 20-30 years old, around 5′5″ feet tall, slim build, long hair, and a short beard and mustache. He also has a gap in his front teeth and small tattoos under each eye said law enforcement.

If you have any information on this suspect or missing vehicle, deputies urge you to call 911, and if you have any other information about the incident, contact Crimestoppers of the Midlands.

Deputies are also asking citizens to be on the lookout for a fraudulent law enforcement officer and if you encounter one, call 911 so an emergency dispatcher can confirm if the individual is an officer or deputy.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several school districts in the Midlands announced early dismissals and cancellations of after...
Multiple Midlands schools dismiss early, cancel after-school activities due to potential severe weather
Fire officers with the Columbia-Richland Fire Department (CRFD) said crews from the Newberry...
First Alert Traffic: One lane opens after semi-truck fire caused hours-long closures on I-26
Renee Perry is accused of hitting a deputy while leading deputies on a car chase.
Deputy sent to hospital after being hit by woman who ran red light
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Storms Remain Possible Later Today
A man has been accused of trafficking fentanyl after a traffic stop arrest near Interstate 20.
Columbia man arrested after Lexington County deputies found nearly 600 pills during traffic stop

Latest News

Soda City Live: How to make dessert cocktails part 2
Soda City Live: How to make dessert cocktails at home part 1
Richland County School District Two Superintendent goes over the new safety measures
New safety measurements for Richland County School District Two