Depuites search for suspect accused of stealing Richland County police SUV

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect is wanted after a police vehicle went missing from a secure Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) training facility.

Deputies said on Saturday, August 5, a suspect entered a secure RCSD training facility and stole a 2015 Ford Expedition marked with law enforcement decals that has lights, sirens, and a police radio. Officials add the missing vehicle has a South Carolina license plate of CG82626.

According to a press release, the suspect or suspects rammed the facility gate with another vehicle before stealing the Expedition.

Officials said one suspect is believed to be a black male between 20-30 years old, around 5′5″ feet tall, slim build, long hair, and a short beard and mustache. He also has a gap in his front teeth and small tattoos under each eye said law enforcement.

If you have any information on this suspect or missing vehicle, deputies urge you to call 911, and if you have any other information about the incident, contact Crimestoppers of the Midlands.

Deputies are also asking citizens to be on the lookout for a fraudulent law enforcement officer and if you encounter one, call 911 so an emergency dispatcher can confirm if the individual is an officer or deputy.

