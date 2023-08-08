SkyView
CMPD: 900-pound bull on the loose in west Charlotte

CMPD Animal Care and Control is working with the owner.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are actively searching for a 900-pound bull that got loose in west Charlotte.

The dark brown longhorn bull was seen trotting along Moores Chapel Road around 9 p.m. Monday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

CMPD Animal Care and Control is working with the owner and is actively seeking any information regarding the bull’s whereabouts.

Officials said the animal got loose just after 7 p.m. Monday when the owner was attempting to move it from a pasture to an enclosed area as severe weather moved through. It was spooked by the storm and escaped.

The owner of the bull worked with officers to corral the bull into a trailer, but were unsuccessful and stopped the search late Monday night before resuming Tuesday morning.

A CMPD SWAT team tried to locate the bull with a heat-seeking drone, but had no luck.

Police are asking that if anyone comes across the bull, they maintain a safe distance and contact 311 to provide the precise location.

CMPD Animal Care and Control is working to learn if the owner has a livestock permit.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for a longhorn bull that got loose Monday night in...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for a longhorn bull that got loose Monday night in west Charlotte.(Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

