SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

15-year-old killed when tree falls on him during severe storm, coroner says

A 15-year-old was killed when a tree fell on him in South Carolina on Monday evening, officials said. (Source: WHNS)
By Freeman Stoddard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A 15-year-old was killed when a tree fell on him in South Carolina on Monday evening, officials said.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Evan Kinley from Anderson. He was a sophomore at TL Hanna High School.

The coroner said the teen stopped at his grandparents’ house during the severe storm around 5 p.m. and was standing at the entrance to the garage when a large tree fell and landed on him.

The coroner ruled Evan’s death as accidental and classified it as a death resulting from severe weather.

Following the tragedy, Anderson School District 5 Superintendent Brenda Kelly sent out the following message to the district:

“Anderson Five Family, it is with a heavy heart that I inform you that tonight, Evan Kinley, a tenth grade student at TL Hanna High School was tragically killed during the thunderstorms. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time, and additional support staff members will serve at TL Hanna tomorrow to help students and staff process this tragedy. Words never seem to convey comfort during a time like this, but please take a moment to remember why we are in the roles that we are, and please keep Evan, his family, and the TLH students, faculty, and staff in mind as you go about your day tomorrow. As the district learns more information about arrangements, we will be sure to send that information out accordingly.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several school districts in the Midlands announced early dismissals and cancellations of after...
Multiple Midlands schools dismiss early, cancel after-school activities due to potential severe weather
Fire officers with the Columbia-Richland Fire Department (CRFD) said crews from the Newberry...
First Alert Traffic: One lane opens after semi-truck fire caused hours-long closures on I-26
Renee Perry is accused of hitting a deputy while leading deputies on a car chase.
Deputy sent to hospital after being hit by woman who ran red light
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Storms Remain Possible Later Today
A man has been accused of trafficking fentanyl after a traffic stop arrest near Interstate 20.
Columbia man arrested after Lexington County deputies found nearly 600 pills during traffic stop

Latest News

Officer Matthew Hare with the Easley Police Department was killed in the line of duty on August...
WATCH LIVE: Memorial service for fallen Easley officer Matthew Hare
Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
FILE - People watch the stand atop a rock formation to watch sunset, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix....
European scientists make it official. July was the hottest month on record by far
Troopers said the driver was traveling north near mile-mark 26 just before 5 p.m. on August 7...
1 person dies in car crash on I-77 in Richland County