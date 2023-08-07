Training is now underway for the Goliath!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Training is underway right now for an awesome opportunity for dads (or men mentors) to lead their kids through a fun and grueling obstacle course.

It is the Goliath. The actual event is August 19, but this Thursday night and next, you can gather for training sessions so you and your teammates can be best prepared to conquer the Goliath. It’s a one-mile run where you’ll face ten obstacles and land in a mud pit.

Mike Harmon is the family pastor at Shandon. And John Wall is a member, father, and team leader of the obstacle course. They joined WIS News at 7 p.m. to invite the community to the event.

Training for the Goliath - with its 1-mile course, ten obstacles, and mud pit - is this Thursday and next, August 10 and 17, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Shandon Baptist Church. Meet at the gym.

Race day is Saturday, August 19. This is for girls and boys, ages five to 12. It’s $15 per team member and that includes the training, the t-shirt, and the course.

The mud is free.

Register for the event at https://app.onechurchsoftware.com/shandon/forms/666.

Register to serve or volunteer at https://app.onechurchsoftware.com/shandon/forms/667.

