SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Carolina attorney general files lawsuit against companies over toxic ‘forever chemicals’

FILE - Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for...
FILE - Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for experimentation as part of drinking water and PFAS research at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response, Feb. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati.(AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel, File)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson filed a lawsuit against several companies, including 3M and DuPont, over toxic “forever chemicals” known as PFAS.

According to a press release from Wilson’s office, PFAS are unnatural, synthetic chemical compounds used in a wide range of products to include food packaging and non-stick cookware, and also for industrial uses such as textile, electronic and automotive manufacturing.

The lawsuit claimed the defendants knew for decades PFAS chemicals are toxic and they misled the public and government regulators, and “caused widespread contamination and injuries to State natural resources” to include drinking water, groundwater, surface water, wildlife, soil and sediment.

“I’m a firm believer in the free market, but when companies knowingly violate the law and harm South Carolinians in the process, there deserves to be consequences,” Wilson said. “By filing this suit, we’re fighting to protect our valuable natural resources and keep South Carolinians safe.”

Wilson said he’s seeking damages for the injury to the state’s “natural resources and public safety” caused by PFAS.

Read the full lawsuit below:

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two young girls were shot on Saturday at around 9 p.m. during a road rage incident in Fairfield...
Two young girls hurt in Fairfield County road rage shooting on Interstate 77
Renee Perry is accused of hitting a deputy while leading deputies on a car chase.
Deputy sent to hospital after being hit by woman who ran red light
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the person who died in a house fire.
Coroner identifies victim of Lexington County house fire
Former president Donald Trump waves to supporters at the Columbia Airport
Trump speaks in Columbia at SC Republican fundraising event days after arraignment

Latest News

Training is now underway for the Goliath
Training is now underway for the Goliath!
Power lines
POWER OUTAGE MAPS: Real-time North and South Carolina updates
Richland County car crashes into home
Richland County homeowner looks for help after suspect crashes into her home during police pursuit
RCSD confirmed the damage was the result of a high speed chase involving a white 2019 Chevy...
Richland County homeowner looks for help after suspect crashes into her home during police pursuit