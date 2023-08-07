Richland County homeowner looks for help after suspect crashes into her home during police pursuit

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A homeowner is looking for help after a suspect crashed into the side of her house while running from Richland County deputies.

The crash happened on the 1800 block of Saint Michael’s Road Friday night and left a gaping hole in the side of the home.

RCSD confirmed the damage was the result of a high speed chase involving a white 2019 Chevy Equinox and the car came back as stolen out of Lexington.

Deputies tried to stop the car off of Broad River Road, but the driver sped away and made a left turn on Whiteford Road and another on Saint Michael’s road before losing control, crashing into the home and running away.

Deputies worked unsuccessfully to find the driver.

Homeowner, Felicia Ross, wasn’t there at the time of the crash, but her daughter and father were both hurt.

“She fell out the bed, it scared her,” Ross said. “It has cracked the inside of my bedroom where it has a big crack; the window is busted out in the bedroom. It’s shattered. It knocked some things down, like my TV upstairs, from the impact as well.”

Investigators were able to recover two iPhones from the car and two black skull caps.

Ross said she had someone come out and board up the side of her house but she’s not sure who’s going to handle the cost of repairs.

WIS News 10 reached out to RCSD about handling the cost of repairs for the home.

