Rescued boater spent more than a day lost at sea on small craft

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WJXT) - There are new details about a dramatic rescue at sea.

A 25-year-old boater who went missing off the St. Augustine coast on Friday is alive and recovering from his ordeal.

The U.S. Coast Guard helped rescue him on Saturday.

When you see the Coast Guard speeding off at the beach, you naturally fear the worst. That’s exactly what went through Ben Lynn’s head when he captured the drone footage at Bolano Beach.

“Immediately, the first thing I saw when I come out here was boats heading up to the north, which is very strange because usually you might see one or two fishing boats,” Lynn said. “But there was a lot, and so it looked like probably over 20 maybe almost 30 boats out there.”

It turned out to be a best-case scenario. Crews safely rescued 25-year-old Charles Gregory around 10 a.m. Saturday after searching for him for about a day.

Eight agencies took part in the search but almost lost hope.

“We were able to saturate this entire area by boat and aircraft very quickly because of the thoroughness of our searches up to this point,” said Officer Nick Barron of the U.S. Coast Guard. “We figured we had high confidence that if he was out there, we would have found him.”

They found the boater 12 miles off the Saint Augustine coast. His boat was submerged in water but still floating on the surface.

Crews said he had a buoyant cushion but no life jacket and suspect he was headed north when the inlet swept him out.

He also had a cellphone on him. It couldn’t ping his location and didn’t offer much help, but he is OK.

“He seems in good spirits but tired and dehydrated,” Barron said.

Charles Gregory’s dad Raymond spoke with CNN. He said his son is exhausted, dehydrated and is suffering from a muscle condition related to dehydration.

He also said his son survived for 35 hours in the ocean and was scared to death.

Charles Gregory said he saw sharks in the water and got stung by jellyfish. He still kept his wits about him to stay alive until the Coast Guard managed to rescue him.

This incident is under investigation, but the Coast Guard confirmed Charles Gregory is going home to his mom, who rejoiced when she heard the news.

Lynn also rejoiced.

“Oh, that’s a relief,” he said. “You know, you always assume like worst-case scenario because there was a lot of boats out there for a long time, and it’s like, I don’t know, you know. We’re on the beach, we don’t know. So it’s nice to hear that yes, he was OK. He’s reunited with his family. That was really good.”

A possible tragedy turned into a happy ending.

The Coast Guard recommends that boaters have all of their safety devices before heading out. This can be anything from a life jacket to a visual distress signal. Boaters should also always notify someone of their plans just in case of an emergency.

Copyright 2023 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.