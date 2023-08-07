Police investigate two separate fatal shootings in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police in Columbia reported detectives are investigating after two men died in two separate shootings over the weekend.

According to the Columbia Police Department, a male victim died following a shooting on the 2100 block of Waverly on Saturday, August 5.

#ColumbiaPDSC investigators are following leads in the fatal & isolated shooting of a male victim at approximately 4:30 a.m. yesterday at the 300 block of Zimalcrest Dr. Ballistic evidence was collected. If you have info, #Contact Crimestoppers. pic.twitter.com/b6eM5suNQn — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 7, 2023

#ColumbiaPDSC investigators are also following leads in the fatal & isolated shooting of a male victim from Saturday at the 2100 block of Waverly Street. Additional updates on both cases will be provided as info becomes available. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 7, 2023

Police said on Sunday, August around 4:30 a.m., investigators started following leads in the isolated fatal shooting of a male victim.

Detectives said if you have any information about either shooting, you are encouraged to contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

