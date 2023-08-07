SkyView
Police investigate two separate fatal shootings in Columbia

Police in Columbia reported detectives are investigating after two men died in two separate...
Police in Columbia reported detectives are investigating after two men died in two separate shootings over the weekend.(KEYC Photo)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police in Columbia reported detectives are investigating after two men died in two separate shootings over the weekend.

According to the Columbia Police Department, a male victim died following a shooting on the 2100 block of Waverly on Saturday, August 5.

Police said on Sunday, August around 4:30 a.m., investigators started following leads in the isolated fatal shooting of a male victim.

Detectives said if you have any information about either shooting, you are encouraged to contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

