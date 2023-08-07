SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Newborn baby girl found abandoned in bushes, police say

A newborn baby girl is at the hospital after someone found her in some bushes on Sunday in North Myrtle Beach. (SOURCE: WMBF)
By Kristin Nelson, Dylan Leatherwood and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A newborn baby is at the hospital after police said her mother left the child in some bushes.

South Carolina officials said 21-year-old Britney Wheatle was charged with person who had charge/custody of child places child at risk/harms or abandons.

The baby was found after a woman named Robyn Cain found the baby and contacted the North Myrtle Beach Police Department around 6:18 p.m. Sunday.

Cain told responding officers she thought she heard an animal in the bushes when she realized it was a newborn baby girl lying in the dirt without clothes or a blanket.

Officers said Cain told them she had seen a woman in the neighborhood who looked lost and needed to get to work.

Officers followed the lead and drove to a Walmart, where they said they located Wheatle. The 21-year-old then reportedly confessed to giving birth to the child and leaving her in the bushes.

The baby was taken to the NICU and is expected to survive. Officials said the baby is within a day old. It’s unclear how long she was left in the bushes.

Wheatle was booked on a $10,000 bond.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services is also investigating the case.

At a news conference Monday, officials said they wanted to remind people about Daniel’s Law, which allows new parents to safely drop off a newborn without fear of punishment by the law.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two young girls were shot on Saturday at around 9 p.m. during a road rage incident in Fairfield...
Two young girls hurt in Fairfield County road rage shooting on Interstate 77
Renee Perry is accused of hitting a deputy while leading deputies on a car chase.
Deputy sent to hospital after being hit by woman who ran red light
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the person who died in a house fire.
Coroner identifies victim of Lexington County house fire
Former president Donald Trump waves to supporters at the Columbia Airport
Trump speaks in Columbia at SC Republican fundraising event days after arraignment

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to board his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington...
Trump lawyers say proposed protective order is too broad, urge judge to impose more limited rules
A home hangs over the edge of an eroded riverbank after part of the neighboring house fell into...
Glacial dam outburst in Alaska’s capital erodes riverbanks, destroys at least 2 buildings
Police and rescue workers arrive on the scene of a bus crash late Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in...
3 dead after charter bus crash on interstate in Pennsylvania, state police say
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July...
Tory Lanez’s father, son appeal to judge before rapper’s sentencing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Chicago police say an 8-year-old girl was shot and killed Saturday night.
Neighbors say a Chicago man charged with killing an 8-year-old girl was upset over noise