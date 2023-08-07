SkyView
New Rodney McMillian acquisition at the CMA

The Contemporaries of the Columbia Museum of Art will reveal the museum’s recent art acquisitions by Columbia-born artist Rodney McMillian.
By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Contemporaries of the Columbia Museum of Art will reveal the museum’s recent art acquisitions by Columbia-born artist Rodney McMillian.

Joelle Ryan Cook, Deputy Director and Director of External Relations at the Columbia Museum of Art and Shayla Merritt, Vice President of the Contemporaries stopped by to share why McMillian’s work is one of a kind.

