Multiple Midlands schools dismiss early, cancel after-school activities due to potential severe weather

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple school districts in the Midlands announced early dismissals and cancellations of after-school activities due to potentially severe storms and high winds.

Lexington County School District Two:

Schools will dismiss one hour early and all afternoon activities are canceled.

Richland School District One:

All school-related student activities, including athletics events and practices, scheduled Monday afternoon and evening are canceled.

Kershaw County School District:

All after-school activities are canceled, including athletic events, extracurricular activities, and adult education classes.

After-school childcare programs will operate at normal hours.

Sumter School District:

Sumter School district has also canceled all after-school activities due to the potential of inclement weather.

This list will be updated as new information comes in.

