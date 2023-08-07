Multiple Midlands schools dismiss early, cancel after-school activities due to potential severe weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple school districts in the Midlands announced early dismissals and cancellations of after-school activities due to potentially severe storms and high winds.

Lexington County School District Two:

Schools will dismiss one hour early and all afternoon activities are canceled.

Due to forecasts of severe storms and high winds today (8/7), @LexingtonTwo will dismiss 1 hour early. All Mon. afternoon activities are canceled. Lex2 families, check your email for our message. @WestColumbiaSC @CityofCayce @SpringdaleSC @southcongareesc @CountyLex #WeAreLex2 pic.twitter.com/O5kgiJEe4r — Lexington District Two (@LexingtonTwo) August 7, 2023

Richland School District One:

All school-related student activities, including athletics events and practices, scheduled Monday afternoon and evening are canceled.

Kershaw County School District:

All after-school activities are canceled, including athletic events, extracurricular activities, and adult education classes.

After-school childcare programs will operate at normal hours.

Sumter School District:

Sumter School district has also canceled all after-school activities due to the potential of inclement weather.

Due to the threat of inclement weather this evening, all after school activities are canceled for Monday, August 7. — Sumter School Dist. (@SumterSCSchools) August 7, 2023

This list will be updated as new information comes in.

