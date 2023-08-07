SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Mother sues airline, says she was accused of trafficking biracial daughter

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. A spokesperson for Southwest said they had no comment on the pending litigation.. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Colorado woman is suing Southwest Airlines for racial discrimination, claiming she was accused of trafficking her own daughter.

Mary McCarthy, who is white, was traveling with her 10-year-old biracial daughter in October 2021.

She claims an employee reported her to police while in the air for suspected child trafficking.

The suit alleges that officers questioned her after landing in Denver.

She’s asking for unspecified damages for emotional distress, inconvenience and mental anguish.

A spokesperson for Southwest said they had no comment on the pending litigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two young girls were shot on Saturday at around 9 p.m. during a road rage incident in Fairfield...
Two young girls hurt in Fairfield County road rage shooting on Interstate 77
Renee Perry is accused of hitting a deputy while leading deputies on a car chase.
Deputy sent to hospital after being hit by woman who ran red light
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Former president Donald Trump waves to supporters at the Columbia Airport
Trump speaks in Columbia at SC Republican fundraising event days after arraignment
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the person who died in a house fire.
Coroner identifies victim of Lexington County house fire

Latest News

FILE - A Tyson food product is seen in Montpelier, Vt., Nov. 18, 2011. Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN)...
Tyson Foods closing 4 chicken processing plants in cost-cutting move
Chicago police say an 8-year-old girl was shot and killed Saturday night.
8-year-old Chicago girl fatally shot by man upset with kids making noise, witnesses say
FILE - The U.S. Navy responded to an incursion of foreign vessels near Alaska.
4 Navy destroyers sent to Alaskan coast after Russian, Chinese ships seen near Aleutians
A pile of bags is seen as scouts prepare to leave the jamboree in South Korea early.
Tens of thousands of young scouts to evacuate world jamboree in South Korea as storm Khanun looms
Emergency officials say three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in...
3 killed when firefighting helicopters collide in Southern California, officials say